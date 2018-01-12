Kyrie Irving’s New Nike Sneakers Get Covered in Flowers for Chinese New Year

Nike Kyrie 4 "Chinese New Year" embroidery detail. Nike

Along with Jordan Brand’s upcoming Chinese New Year-themed collection, Boston Celtics star baller Kyrie Irving’s Nike Kyrie 4 signature sneaker is joining in on the celebration with a head-turning look.

The “Chinese New Year” (or “CNY”) Kyrie 4 features a bright red upper built with a mix of suede and synthetic materials. The standout feature appears on the shoe’s Swoosh branding, which has been covered in an intricate floral embroidery in black, white, red and gold. The floral embroidery also appears over the tongue logo, while a two-tone outsole balances the look.

Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year” lateral view. Nike

This release is slotted to launch Thursday in Asia; a stateside release has not yet been confirmed. Other celebratory Chinese New Year-inspired looks on the way from Nike include a multicolor take on the Air VaporMax runner and new renditions of the Air Jordan 6 Retro and Air Jordan 32.

Meanwhile, the Kyrie 4 will also undergo a Black History Month-themed makeover alongside the KD 10 and LeBron 15, with a launch expected on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year.” Nike

Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year” medial view. Nike

Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year” heel view. Nike

Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year” top view. Nike

Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year” outsole view. Nike

Want more?

Nike Makes a Statement With New Black History Month Sneakers for LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Nike Gives the Air VaporMax a Limited-Edition Multicolor ‘Chinese New Year’ Makeover

The Air Jordan 32 Is Getting a Chinese New Year-Inspired Makeover Next Month