Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Day’ Gets Teased With These Nike Sneaker Styles Ahead of the Big Holiday

By Tim Newcomb
As Nike prepares to celebrate Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day, April 13, in what the company has turned into a sneaker/NBA holiday, expect to see not only a complement of new Kobe sneakers, but also a pair of “Mamba Mentality” versions from both Paul George and Kyrie Irving.

In the latest images to float the Internet, the Nike Kyrie 4 “Mamba Mentality” uses black as its base before coloring over the performance model with sonic yellow and purple venom in a tie to the Nike Kobe 5. A mint outsole and purple heel bring in more Kobe 5 cues, all while a gold Swoosh marks a Mamba Day staple. Expect this shoe to cost $120 when it likely releases April 13, even though resale sites such as Kixify already have it listed for $200.

We’ve already seen what will likely be the Nike PG2 “Mamba Mentality,” a sneaker for Oklahoma City Thunder’s George based off Bryant’s sixth signature sneaker with Nike. The Kobe-centric PG2 colorway includes plenty of purple to go with crimson, blue and bright yellow. Again, no official release announcement has come from Nike, but expect a $110 sticker.

While Nike has held off officially announcing the two Mamba-loving sneakers from Irving and George, it has already let us know to watch for the Kobe AD NXT 360 “Mamba Day” on April 13, along with Kobe 1 Protro.

The AD NXT 360, for $200, uses Nike’s new 360-degree Flyknit upper, which the brand says will provide a more precise fit.

The Protro, $175, in black and gold and with “4.13.18” on the right heel, was seen on court in the NBA via Kobe-wearing DeMar DeRozan.

