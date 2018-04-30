This NBA Star Is Getting a Player’s Edition Nike Kobe Shoe for the Playoffs

When the second round series of the NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers begins tomorrow, one hoops star will hit the court in a special pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid.

The Swoosh has made a player’s edition of the performance sneaker for DeMar DeRozan of the Raptors, who regularly laces up looks from the Kobe franchise. The sneakers were posted to Instagram by user @gc911.

Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE for DeMar DeRozan. CREDIT: Instagram: @gc911

The upper is executed in a bold blue hue with print reminiscent of snake scales, a nod to basketball icon Kobe Bryant’s nickname, the Black Mamba. Also on the upper are hits of white and gold. The upper sits atop a lighter blue midsole and an icy translucent outsole. And the insoles boast an image featuring both DeRozan and Bryant.

DeRozan and the Raptors will host LeBron James and the Cavaliers at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. Time for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals is 8 p.m. ET. The matchup will show live on TNT.

Another look at the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE for DeMar DeRozan. CREDIT: Instagram: @gc911

The insole of the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE for DeMar DeRozan. CREDIT: Instagram: @gc911

FN spoke with DeRozan at a Nike-hosted media event in Los Angeles in September about the sneakers he’d wear on the court throughout the season.

“We’re going to have a couple surprises this year, a couple PEs [player editions],” DeRozan said. “[And] something special is going to come together at some point during the season with me and one of the Kobe shoes. I ain’t going to say what number, but it’s one of the retro Kobe shoes.”

The heels of the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE for DeMar DeRozan. CREDIT: Instagram: @gc911

A look at the front of the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE for DeMar DeRozan. CREDIT: Instagram: @gc911

