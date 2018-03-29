Nike KD 10 Turns Turquoise for a New-Look ‘City Edition’

Nike loved the KD 10 “City Edition” concept enough to bring it back for a second time. And the new version embraces the color scheme used on the original, but in a different way.

To go along with Nike’s “City Edition” NBA’s uniforms for each team, the brand offered up the first KD 10 of the same theme in December 2017 for Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, which matched the on-court look of his team. (Golden State’s jerseys were executed in yellow, blue and crimson hues and designed as an homage to Chinese culture in the Bay Area, with the chest logo of the uniform combining the team’s bridge logo with a dragon atop.)

The first “City Edition” shoe was doused heavily in racer blue and had hints of hyper turquoise and crimson, with a tongue logo and outsole accents that tied to Chinese culture in the Bay Area.

For the second installment, Nike simply created an inverse of the first, flipping hyper turquoise into the main feature of the sneaker, moving racer blue to accents. Orange embroidery on the tongue again offers up Chinese lettering, while yellow shows up on the outsole.

Another look at the Nike KD 10 "City Edition." CREDIT: Instagram: @sneakerhighway23

According to Foot Locker’s release calendar, the new Nike KD 10 “City Edition” will release April 4. Other iterations of the shoe retail for $150, so it’s likely this colorway will sell for the same price.

