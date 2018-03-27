Nike Partners With Mobile Trivia App HQ on Air Max Day Giveaway

Nike partnered with mobile gaming app HQ Trivia on a special giveaway today, dubbed Air Max Day. Four lucky winners scored limited-edition HQ Air Max 270 sneakers and a $25,000 prize for each player.

The sportswear giant’s cross-marketing promotion was teased over the weekend, and also included billboards in New York City — featuring an illustration of a Nike x HQ gift box — ahead of unveiling the shoe.

The collaborative kicks are designed with a white upper and purple accents on the midsole (HQ’s signature hue). Other details include co-branded emblems on the insole and HQ’s logo on the heel tab.

Nike produced 100 pairs of the sneaker, but only four were awarded as prizes.

The trivia game included Nike-centric questions on sneakers, athletes and designers.

HQ is a live, interactive competition that debuted in August, and is hosted by Scott Rogowsky. In its usual format, participants have 10 seconds to correctly choose one of three multiple choice answers per question; winners split the jackpot.

The game show goes live daily at 9 p.m. ET and weekdays at 3 p.m.

Introducing the limited edition HQ Air Max 270s in collaboration with @Nike. Congrats to the FOUR winners 😱 pic.twitter.com/Sm7xMkWPfS — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) March 27, 2018

