Nike Has New Self-Lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 Styles Coming Out for Spring ’18

Just days removed from the release of the HyperAdapt 1.0 “Habanero,” Nike’s self-lacing sneaker is lined up for a slew of new graphic-printed styles, including some of the model’s most colorful looks yet.

Digital camouflage patterns will soon cover the power-lacing sneaker, with a red-based variation that includes streaks of yellow and a slightly more traditional green style with accents of tan and orange. Both of these camouflage styles feature black accents, including their electric laces, Swoosh logos and heel cups.

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 “Olive Flak.” Nike

Joining these “Digi Camo” patterns is a third graphic style that leans more toward the previously seen “Habanero” look. This “Wolf Gray” style features an erratic striped upper in gray and black.

Powered by Nike’s Electro Adaptive Reactive Lacing (E.A.R.L.) technology, the HyperAdapt 1.0 uses an underfoot mechanism to automatically adjust to an ideal fit. The sneakers debuted in 2016 and have since released in a number of styles. Along with the Nike Air Mag inspired by the shoes from “Back to the Future Part II,” the HyperAdapt 1.0 is one of the only shoes to use the E.A.R.L. technology, although the brand has indicated it will be utilized on more performance offerings in the future.

The HyperAdapt 1.0 retails for $720. Last week’s “Habanero” style has sold out from Nike’s e-commerce site and SNKRS app, but can be found now on eBay with prices beginning at $900.

There is currently no confirmed release date for these new graphic-print styles, but they’re expected to be available soon.

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 “Habanero.” Nike

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 “Habanero Red.” Nike

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 “Wolf Gray.” Nike

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 “Olive Flak” ($720). Nike

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 “Habanero Red” ($720). Nike

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 “Wolf Gray” ($720). Nike

