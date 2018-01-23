Nike Is Giving Its New Air Max 270 Sneaker a Flyknit Sock Shoe Makeover

Nike Air Max 270 heel detail. Nike

Nike’s new Air Max 270 sneaker doesn’t hit shelves until next month, but that isn’t stopping new variations of the new lifestyle model from surfacing on social media.

Several versions of an upcoming Air Max 270 model decked out in Flyknit are making the rounds. This updated iteration replaces the original’s engineered mesh design with nearly all-Flyknit upper backed by leather at the heel. The shoe’s standout Air Max 270 unit, which takes inspiration from the retro Air Max 93 and Air Max 180 models, remains unchanged.

Notable for being the brand’s first-ever lifestyle sneaker to debut an Air Max — which is also its tallest of this style at 32 millimeters — Nike says the 270 is designed with the detail you might find in a performance runner but also meets the needs for extended lifestyle wear.

Here, the sneaker is previewed in several two-tone styles including teal and white, orange and white, and a more subtle black and white colorway.

The Air Max 270’s standard version will debut Feb. 1 for a retail price of $140 from Nike’s e-commerce site and the brand’s SNKRS app, as well as select Nike Sportswear retailers. More styles will be released in March.

Tons of shoes available :) A post shared by SneakerJamz (@sneakerjamz) on Jan 21, 2018 at 6:14pm PST

Want more?

Nike Unveils a First-of-Its-Kind Air Max Sneaker Coming Out in 2018

Nike Says Its New Sneaker Feels Like Running on a Pillow — but Looks Much Better

Nike Creates Classic Sneakers Like You’ve Never Seen Them Before