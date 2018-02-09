Nike Gives This Cult Classic Sneaker a Premium Makeover in Crazy Colors

Nike Air Humara 17 Premium insole. Nike

A cult favorite Nike trail sneaker is getting new life with three colorful Premium styles that are sure to give even the “ugliest” on-trend shoes a run for their money.

After being revitalized courtesy of New York-based streetwear pioneer Supreme, the Nike Air Humara ’17 is back in its most daring designs yet. Three variations of the shoe are now available with a variety of colors, materials and textures that are anything but subtle.

Leading the way is a “Steel Green/Cool Gray/Ridgerock/Volt Glow” iteration which uses earthy brown and gray tones as its base and receives pops of color in the form of orange, blue and neon green accents. The heel and eyestay areas of this colorway are constructed with a desert camouflage canvas, while the side panel underlay features a scale graphic.

For those who prefer something a bit more reserved — yet still unquestionably attention-grabbing — there’s a “Dark Gray/Light Silver/University Gold/Dark Army” style that fits the bill. This look uses a traditional green woodland camouflage pattern with hits of orange to drive home the military theme. A light-blue midsole breaks up the look, while dark gray mesh and canvas fill in the toe area.

Rounding out this Air Humara ’17 Premium range is a “Black/Blue Glow/Light Crimson/Hay” colorway that combines a tan rain camouflage pattern with blue camouflage at the heel. Bright blue and red overlays appear at the heel, while a patterned orange liner takes the look over the top.

All three sneakers pictured here are available now for $170 (note that this is an increase from the standard Air Humara 17’s retail price of $140) from Nike’s e-commerce site and select Nike Sportswear retailers globally.

