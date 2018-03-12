Nike Uses Free Technology on a Metcon Training Sneaker for the First Time Ever

A closeup of the Nike Free x Metcon. Nike

Nike’s popular CrossFit-ready Metcon sneaker line has a new addition. And the latest cross-training shoe bearing the name marks a first for the franchise.

To give the workout enthusiast the benefits of barefoot-style training, the Swoosh is using its acclaimed Free tech in a Metcon style for the first time with the introduction of the Nike Free x Metcon.

Most of the new look’s upper is executed with TPU-faced open mesh to make the sneaker light, breathable and durable. The style also features laser-siped forefoot flex grooves to help maximize natural motion and forefoot flexibility for running and jumping, and minimal heel siping for a stable platform for lifting.

The sneaker also boasts black tri-stars made with softer-density foam for cushioning, an outer shell made with a firmer-density foam to keep stability from being compromised during lateral moves and small laser dots on the outsole for grip.

Other notable additions include a toe clip for protection on the medial side when performing burpees, a heel clip to help minimize drag during wall exercises including handstand pushups, and a triangle midfoot rubber wrap for stability.

The Nike Free x Metcon arrives in men’s sizes on April 1 worldwide. The shoe will retail for $120.

Other popular Metcon styles that will help you get through grueling workouts are available now via nike.com, including the Metcon 4 ($130) and the Metcon DSX Flyknit 2 ($150).

