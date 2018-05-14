Nike Gives Three of Its Most Coveted Styles a Purple Makeover

Nike gave three of its most beloved looks, including a pair of classics and the brand’s atypical take on an all-time favorite silhouette, a striking purple makeover for the spring. And you’ll be able to pick up pairs of each this week.

Arriving on Friday in men’s sizing are “Court Purple” iterations of the Vandal High, the Air More Money and the SF AF-1. The shoes will retail for $110, $160 and $180, respectively. All three looks will be available via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Nike SF AF-1 "Court Purple" CREDIT: Nike

Each of the three sneakers is executed in a bold court purple hue. While the SF AF-1 is entirely dressed in the hue, the Vandal High and the Air More Money have hits of other colors for contrast. The Vandal High features black on the upper, ankle strap and tongue, while the Air More Money boasts black accents on the upper and a light purple to black gradient on the midsole and outsole.

Nike Vandal High "Court Purple" CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air More Money "Court Purple" CREDIT: Nike

Also arriving this week are metallic gold iterations of three styles from Nike for men, including the Air VaporMax 97, the Air Max Plus and the Air Max 97. (The Air Max 97 will also be available in women’s sizing.) The shoes arrive via SNKRS on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

Nike Air Max Plus "Metallic Gold" CREDIT: Nike

