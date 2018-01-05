Nike Makes a Statement With New Black History Month Sneakers for LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Nike Kyrie 4 "Black History Month" toe detail. Nike

Nike’s getting a head start on Black History Month with three signature sneakers for its top basketball stars releasing on Jan. 15 to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Included in this group are LeBron James’ LeBron 15, Kevin Durant’s KD 10 and Kyrie Irving’s just-released Kyrie 4.

Each “BHM” style has been given black, green and red makeovers inspired by the Pan-African flag, with Durant and James’ models relying on a blend of color throughout their knitted uppers, while Irving’s model stands out with a repeating “equality” print.

James’ LeBron 15 ($185) model is the most colorful of the bunch. It features a multicolored Battleknit upper that combines shades of red and green, while blacked-out details film in the rest of the shoe. Gold “BHM” branding appears on the tongue tag and the insole. At the lateral Zoom Air unit, the shoe is printed with the date July 13, 2016, which is presumably a reference to the ESPYS award moment when James and fellow ballers Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade united to speak out agains racial profiling.

Durant’s KD 10 ($150) takes a more subtle approach, using a black-based upper with subtle green and red threading and three-tone shoelaces. Gold accents highlight the Swoosh and tongue, while a white midsole breaks up the color blocking. The day May 6, 2014 appears near the heel, which is the day Durant won his first NBA MVP honor and gave a memorable speech dedicated to his mother.

Rounding out the collection is the Kyrie 4 ($120), which strays from the pack with a white-based graphic-printed upper and a three-color outsole.

