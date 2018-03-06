This Custom Nike Dad Shoe Is Inspired by a Classic Episode of ‘The Simpsons’

Homer Simpson looking at "Assassins" sneakers in a Season 2 episode of "The Simpsons." Simpsonsworld.com

For the latest eye-catching creation from Dan “Mache” Gamache, executed on a popular model of today’s dad shoe trend, the sneaker-customizing standout looked to a classic episode of “The Simpsons” for inspiration.

Mache posted on his personal Instagram account yesterday a shot of a Nike Air Monarch he reimagined to look like the Assassins sneakers that were first featured in an episode of “The Simpsons” during Season 2, dubbed “Bart’s Dog Gets an ‘F.'”

The Assassins sneakers worn by Homer Simpson in a Season 2 episode of “The Simpsons.” Simpsonsworld.com

“Thought I’d do my own twist on this whole dad shoe, Sharpie-style custom thing that’s been going on by mixing the Asssassins from the Simpsons — one of the most coveted shoes to have never existed with one the greatest dad shoes to ever exist, The Air Monarch. Obviously this is for fun, so don’t take these too seriously, but I hope they give you a good laugh,” the shoe artist wrote on Instagram.

Mache’s work is a spot-on re-creation from the one that aired on TV, executed in the red, yellow, black and white colorway. The Assassins sneakers were worn in the episode by Homer Simpson and his neighbor, Ned Flanders.

Mache’s custom Assassins sneakers, inspired by The Simpsons.” Instagram: @mache275

Love or hate the dad shoe trend, it appears it isn’t going away anytime soon, and Mache’s choice of the Nike Air Monarch is one of the leading looks of the craze.

Want more?

Mache Customizes Big Baller Brand Sneakers for LaVar Ball’s Wife’s Birthday

Mache Made Custom Nike Cleats for NFL Star Stefon Diggs With Portraits of Football Icon Randy Moss