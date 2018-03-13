Nike and Antihero Deliver a Pair of Collabs Using Iconic Skate Sneakers

Nike SB x Antihero Ryan Flynn

Nike SB and Antihero have long desired to create a meaningful relationship. And it finally has come to fruition in 2018.

The collaboration is set to launch a collaborative pack with a pair of sneakers, using the Nike SB Zoom Dunk High Pro and Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low styles, along with a jersey, jacket and backpack.

Led by the help of professional skateboarder Brian Anderson (along with Nike SB members Grant Taylor and Daan van der Linden), the Antihero partnership brings together a board company founded in 1995 with a slate of athletes from the Swoosh. It carries a “this-is-who-we-are spirit,” Sandy Bodecker, Nike special projects director, said in a statement.

The Dunk, black with a gum sole, features a “BA” on the left heel for Anderson’s initials and the numbers 1 and 8 on the left — the 1 correlates with an A and the 8 with an H for Antihero. Those numbers also appear on the right back tab of the Blazer, a sneaker featuring gray on gum, with Taylor’s “GT” initials on the left.

“We’re pretty lucky in SB because a lot of our athletes are also artists,” Jesse Leyva, Nike SB’s senior creative director, said in a statement. “One of the best elements of this collaboration, and what makes it truly unique, is that the athletes are the ones — Brian, really — who said, ‘We should do this.’ When Brian became part of the design process, knowing all the projects that he had done in the past and his capacity to manage things from a creative point of view, the project really got going when he came to campus and got to work at Blue Ribbon Studios.”

The entire collaboration arrives to select retailers on March 16 and finds its way to Nike.com on March 19.

