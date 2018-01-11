Nike Gives the Air VaporMax a Limited-Edition Multicolor ‘Chinese New Year’ Makeover

Nike’s first-of-its-kind Air VaporMax sneaker is undergoing a number of makeovers this year, but the brand is staying committed to the model’s original build with new styles and limited-edition looks including this soon-to-be-released “Chinese New Year” variation.

With a mixed-color upper, the top half of this Air VaporMax utilizes a black and white design, while the lower portion of the knit from the toe to the heel pops in a vibrant multicolor execution. Additional highlights include a reflective Swoosh and solid black VaporMax sole, and the sneaker’s multicolor theme is also carried over to the insole.

“Without any midsole or sockliner, you get to feel the Air in a whole new way,” Zachary Elder, cushioning innovation designer at Nike, said of the Air VaporMax’s first-of-its-kind technology. “As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure. As you step off, the pressure releases, creating that springy bounce.”

By removing the foam tooling traditionally found beneath the foot and the brand’s Air technology, the VaporMax brings the wearer’s feet closer to the tech than ever before.

This colorful look will arrive Jan. 18 from select Nike retailers for $190. In the meantime, readers can shop other Air VaporMax styles now from nike.com with prices beginning at $190.

Nike Air VaporMax “Chinese New Year.” Nike

Nike Air VaporMax “Chinese New Year” top view. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax “Chinese New Year” heel view. Nike

