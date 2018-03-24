Check Out the New FN!

Here’s How One Sneaker Retailer Is Drumming Up Buzz for Nike Air Max Day

By
Ella Chochrek

UKNWN, Nike Air Max
A closeup look at the UKNWN's Nike Air Max tribute.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Nike is celebrating one of its most iconic styles with Air Max Day on March 26 — and the athletic giant is not the only one creating hype around the iconic sneaker.

Miami-based sneaker retailer UNKNWN is generating buzz for the annual event with an art-meets-retail installation in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. The pop-up installation — created in collaboration with New York Sunshine — was officially unveiled today and will be up through the 26th.

UNKNWN, Miami, AIr Max
A look at the full installation.
CREDIT: Courtesy

The UNKNWN installation in the heart of Wynwood, Miami’s art district, honors the huge role that Nike Air Max has played in the global sneaker culture,” UNKNWN founder Jaron Kanfer said in a press release. “As Miami’s leading sneaker authority we chose art as the medium to express our respect and invite the participation of the local Miami community in this global celebration.”

The pop-up features several cement encased tanks, with the Sean Wotherspoon x Air Max 97/1 sneakers suspended in water. Wotherspoon’s Air Max 97/1 design, which comes in a retro-inspired palette with corduroy on its racing stripes, won Nike’s RevolutionAir Design contest for Air Max Day 2017.

miami, unknwn, air max
UNKNWN's installation in Miami.
CREDIT: Courtesy

The installation comes with clues that will lead fans to an online raffle, where they can enter for a chance to purchase from UNKNWN’s exclusive, limited inventory.

The Miami retailer, in partnership with New York Sunshine, is also selling limited-edition #UNKNWNInstallTeam T-shirts, which can be purchased on its website for $60 a piece on Monday.

In celebration of Air Max Day 2018, Nike has released three new sneaker styles for customers, as well as reissuing two classic styles.

