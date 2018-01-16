Check Out Nike’s Stacked Sneaker Release Lineup for Air Max Day

Nike Air Max 270 Nike

Nike is making sure Air Max fans have plenty to pick up leading to to Air Max Day on March 26.

In the coming months, the Swoosh is set to drop three new styles for sneaker shoppers to buy, and is also releasing reissues of a pair of classics.

The shoes to come out ahead of Air Max Day 2018, according to Nike, celebrate the franchise’s visibly pioneering trait: it’s air unit. The models hitting stores, Nike said, are representative of the brand’s “unrelenting spirit of innovation, turning fresh imagination into reality at each successive step.”

The Air Max sneakers Nike will release ahead of Air Max Day 2018 on March 26. Nike

Arriving first is the Nike VaporMax Plus, which drops today in limited numbers via SNKRS and SNEAKRS in Europe. A full release will follow on Jan. 25. The VaporMax Plus combines a pair of classic looks, the Tn and the VaporMax, to bring together two of Nike’s biggest Air Max innovations: the classic TN upper with the VaporMax sole.

Two must-have styles will arrive on Feb. 2. The Air Max 180, which dropped in 1992 and featured 180 degrees of visible air, returns in its original Ultramarine colorway. Also, the Swoosh will release the Air Max 93 on the same day, which boasted 270 degrees of visible air and a neoprene collar.

And on March 2, Nike will release the Air Max 270, which it unveiled at Nike Investor Day in October. The shoe, the brand explained, is the first Air Max model designed for lifestyle and is executed with an Air bag in the heel that’s 32 millimeters tall — the tallest Air unit to date.

Nike also confirmed it would release the Air VaporMax 97, the VaporMax Flyknit 2.0 and the Air Max 1/97 Vote Forward SW leading up to Air Max Day.