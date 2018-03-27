The 5 Best Photos from Air Max Day on Social Media

A collection of sneakers featuring the Nike Air Max in London, 2005.

Today marks Air Max Day 2018, in which Nike recognizes its classic line of sneakers featuring the brand’s signature air unit. The innovative technology was revolutionary to footwear when first introduced via the Air Max 1880 in 1991, having since grown to a collection of seven different styles. In order to celebrate, thousands of sneaker heads and shoe lovers alike joined in on the fun on social media by sharing snaps of their favorite Air Max styles throughout the day.

Check out 5 of the best shots below.

AirMax Day. | 3.26 A post shared by Aurelio 📷 (@callmerelz) on Mar 26, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT

Babies also paid homage to the classic shoe, even if the sneaker is more than two decades older.

One user showed off his Nike Vapormax sneakers which were customized by fashion and footwear designer Dee-Nyce. The style, which was once primarily all-white, now features an elephant print along the midsole and turquoise blue accents.

What’s better than one Air Max? About a dozen more. Instagram user @brewlowlife shared a peek at his collection, which includes a camo print edition as well as a turquoise-popped Air Max 93.

@spacecampfresh added a colorful pair to the mix. His bright blue sneakers featured a bold all-over leopard print and neon yellow details.

Related News Nike Partners With Mobile Trivia App HQ on Air Max Day Giveaway NBA Star Giannis 'Greek Freak' Antetokounmpo Recalls Not Having Enough Money for His Own Basketball Sneakers

#AirMaxDay A post shared by Ricky Shoebio (@spacecampfresh) on Mar 26, 2018 at 3:11pm PDT

Bonus: Even FN’s own athletic editor got into the spirit and shared a photo of his Air Max 95s, his favorite sneaker according to his Instagram.

What are your favorite #AirMaxDay photos?

Want more?

Pyer Moss Answers the Chunky Shoe Trend With Reebok Sneakers — and Just About Every Other Silhouette

Dad Shoes, Animal Prints & More of the Best Sneakers at NYFW Men’s Fall 2018

Kendrick Lamar Opens the 2018 Grammys in Nike Cortez Sneakers