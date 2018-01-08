Nike Is Releasing the Air Max 270 Soon — and Here’s How to Get It

Nike Air Max 270 Nike

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has worn the yet–to–be–released Nike Air Max 270 twice this year ahead of games, making sneaker fanatics jealous and eager to get a pair. But kick addicts won’t have to wait much longer to own the must-have style.

The Nike Air Max 270, according to the brand, features the first Air unit designed specifically for lifestyle purposes. And the Swoosh confirmed that several silhouettes will include the 270 Max Air unit throughout 2018 — including the Air Max 270 model.

Another look at the Nike Air Max 270. Nike

The name of the 32-millimeter-tall unit, the brand stated, is inspired by the Air Max 93 and the Air Max 180, and is referred to as the 270 because of the 270 degrees of visibility in the Air unit.

The first Nike Air Max 270 colorways of 2018 will hit the SNKRS app and select retailers on Feb. 1.

The Nike Air Max 270, featuring the brand’s 270 Max Air unit. Nike

Several Nike Air Max 270 styles executed in a variety of colors. Nike

