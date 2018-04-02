Nike Has 7 Air Force 1s Coming for the Female Sneaker Fanatic This Week

For the female sneaker lover, Nike will release seven creative new Air Force 1s for women April 2-6 in a pair of collections: The 1s Reimagined and Force Is Female.

Available on April 2, the Force Is Female collection includes two Upstep versions of the Air Force 1 Low, which feature a slightly elevated platform. One version is executed in port wine and bright cactus hues, and the other in white and habanero red. Both embrace bold Nike branding for what the company calls a “statement-making look.”

The versions have an oversized Nike branding on he lateral side of each sneaker and “Force Is Female” on the heel. The port wine design includes a trio of colors across the upper with an oversized white sole with red accents. The habanero design uses white for the outsole and upper, with red and black for all the wording.

Nike Air Force 1 Force is Female CREDIT: Nike

Each shoe is available now on Nike’s SNKRS app for $200.

Related News How to Watch Tonight's 2018 March Madness Men's Championship Game Fila-Sponsored John Isner Wins Miami Open

For the The 1s Reimagined line, Nike — as part of the larger effort to remake the Air Force 1 — turned to 14 internal designers to rethink the silhouette. (The Air Jordan 1 was also part of the project.) Each Air Force 1 sneaker received five new personas: Explorer, Lover, Sage, Rebel and Jester.

All available on April 6 via SNKRS and ranging in price from $120 to $160, the collection includes high-tops with stitch detailing and corset lacing in the back in light blue (Rebel, $160); a more traditional-looking low in soft violet, but with whimsical off-center branding (Jester, $130); a super-clean minimalist slip-on edition in a light green/yellow (Sage, $120); a slipper-looking version that sparkles when the light hits the cinder orange (Lover, $120); and a teal utilitarian design highlighted by a strap (Explorer, $150).

Want More?

Nike’s Inclusive Women’s Sneaker Store Offers Men’s Styles and ‘No-Rules’ Shopping Experience

Supreme’s Nike Air Force 1 Collab Loads Up on NBA Logos

Nike’s New Flynit Debuts on the Kobe NXT 360 — and Here’s How to Get the Shoe