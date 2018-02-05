Quarterback Nick Foles Does the Impossible by Catching a Touchdown Pass in the Super Bowl in Under Armour Cleats

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles in Under Armour cleats for Super Bowl LII. AP Images

Quarterbacks don’t catch touchdowns. They pass for them. But apparently Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t get the memo.

In the second quarter of tonight’s Super Bowl LII, the Eagles ran a trick play against the New England Patriots that had the former’s quarterback in the end zone on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton. The play gave Philadelphia a 22-12 lead over New England.

The Burton-to-Foles call from the Eagles was gutsy. The team went for it all on a fourth-and-goal situation from the 1-yard line, which proved to be the right move.

Foles caught the pass in an all-white pair of the Under Armour UA Highlight MC 2.0 Boa. The cleats from the Baltimore-based brand are available now via ua.com and retail for $199.99.

The quarterback’s catch was also a historic Super Bowl moment. It was not only his first career catch but the first time a player both threw and caught a pass in the season’s biggest game.

