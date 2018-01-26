These Premium Handmade Sneakers Use Leather From Hermès Tanneries and Vintage Gore-Tex

The hand-lasting process of the No.One Charlie that takes place at the brand's 1901 Lincoln Blvd. studio in Venice, Calif. No.One

Rising Venice, Calif.-based footwear brand No.One stole the show at last year’s NBA Draft by outfitting No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz in a pair of shoes made of basketball leather. It followed the spotlight moment with additional styles of its Bravo and Charlie models, but now the brand is back with its biggest — and most ambitious — drop yet.

For January, No.One introduces two new styles of the Bravo in genuine buffalo hide and reflective nubuck, a stitch-down version of the Alpha desert boot, and a Charlie constructed with vintage Gore-Tex material.

The Alpha boot gets a rugged, winter-ready update complete with a Vibram Vi-Lite outsole in place of its original EVA sole. The standout detail, however, is the model’s hand-stitched threading.

“Each pair of Alpha has 24 hand stitched treatments,” said Mark Gainor, founder of No.One. “We did them in neon orange thread this time to highlight all that hand stitching.”

As for the Bravo, it’s offered in two distinctly different yet similarly constructed colors in a hand-painted white buffalo hide and a black reflective nubuck bull leather style.

“[The ‘Hand-Painted Buffalo’ Bravo is our] second collaboration with French tannery Remy Carriat,” Gainor said. “They are known for supplying exclusive articles to most revered luxury brands, most notably Hermès’ iconic baby bull ‘Clemence.’”

Machine stitching on the No.One Charlie at the brand’s Venice, Calif. design studio. No.One

Last but not least, No.One gave the Charlie a deconstructed Gore-Tex makeover using vintage German army jackets. “We sourced some and deconstructed them using a heat-welded mesh middle layer and our lux Plonge lambskin lining,” Gainor said.

“For No.One product is king, it is really important that the that the designs we create are complimented by the materials we use and as we strive to be the best at what we do we try whenever possible to work with people who share the same ethos,” Gainor says of the collection.

All four styles pictured here are available now from No-One’s e-commerce site with prices ranging from $575 to $725, and quantities are extremely limited.

The hand-stitching process of a No.One sneaker. No.One

The No.One Charlie “Camo Gore-Tex” features a deconstructed Gore-Tex upper. No.One

No.One Charlie “Camo Gore-Tex” heel view. No.One

No.One Charlie “Camo Gore-Tex.” No.One

No.One Alpha “Stitch Down Edition” lateral view. No.One

No.One Alpha “Stitch Down Edition.” No.One

No.One Bravo “Painted Buffalo.” No.One

An on-foot look at the No.One Bravo “Painted Buffalo.” No.One

No.One Bravo “3M Nubuck.” No.One

No.One Bravo “3M Nubuck” ($675). No.One

