PF Flyers and New Balance Celebrate Baseball Movie ‘The Sandlot’ With 25th Anniversary Collection

New Balance and PF Flyers are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic baseball movie “The Sandlot” with a new footwear and apparel collection that brings shoes from the movie to the feet of current players.

PF Flyers, originally made by the BF Goodrich Company in the 1930s and now owned and manufactured by Boston-based New Balance, announced the release of a cleat, sneaker and T-shirt arriving this weekend, all featuring the PF Flyer logo and heritage tagline, “Run Faster, Jump Higher.”

Cast from "The Sandlot." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

MLB player Ben Zobrist shows off the New Balance x PF Flyer Sandlot collection CREDIT: SCOTT G TOEPFER

The Sandlot Center Cleat — which comes in both metal and composite studs — has the well-known PF Flyers reinforced canvas upper in black, tying to the types of sneakers worn in the movie. (“The Sandlot” was set in the early 1960s in San Francisco.) It also uses New Balance technology, such as its RevLite midsole.

PF Flyers also partnered with Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products to launch a recreation of the sneaker Benny, played by Mike Vitar, wore in the movie, dubbed the “Secret Weapon.” Using 10-ounce duck canvas with a vertically ribbed toe bumper, specially designed insole and printed medial ankle patch, the “Secret Weapon” is the ideal sneaker for the movie’s enthusiasts. It also comes in a retro-styled box.

The New Balance x PF Flyers Sandlot collection CREDIT: SCOTT G TOEPFER

The New Balance x PF Flyers Sandlot collection releases Saturday on both the New Balance and PF Flyers websites, as well as at select Dick’s Sporting Goods locations.

