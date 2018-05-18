This Menswear Designer is Giving New Balance a Makeover in Pink

Menswear designer Todd Synder is thinking pink this spring. For the fourth time, the longtime New Balance fan has teamed up with the brand, this go-round for a fresh take on its NB1 style in the color Sunset Pink.

The shade pays homage to what’s has been a core color in Snyder’s collections. For spring, Snyder’s offering a fresh take on the hue, inspired by the rosy, dusky desert sky over Palm Springs — a favorite spot of his and location of his spring campaign. “In traditional menswear, a dose of unexpected color makes for a really dapper, unique look,” said the designer. “A bright sneaker like the MB1 Sunset Pink can function as the modern equivalent of a pocket square or tie — an unexpected counterpoint that brings it all together.”

Snyder told FN that while pink has often been associated with women, it’s now being seen in all shades on influencers from Kanye West to NBA starts Stephen Curry and Lebron James. “These guys are breaking the stereotype and showing guys how to wear it well,” said Snyder. “The color naturally pairs with almost all colors and resonated with our customers immediately, causing us to infuse the tones in our fall ’18 collection. Someone who’s never worn pink before can start with something simple, like a sneaker.”

Snyder is best known for blending Savile Row craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, with finely tailored relaxed looks targeting the modern gentleman.

The sneaker is available online and at Snyder’s New York flagship store and retails for $218.

Want more?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Best Looks at the Met Gala Through the Years

Prada x Mr Porter Give Old-School Bowling Menswear a Modern Makeover

New Balance’s Classic Made-in-America Sneaker Will Look Even Better for Fall 2018