New Balance’s Classic Made-in-America Sneaker Will Look Even Better for Fall 2018

New Balance’s made-in-America division continues to introduce cool vintage-inspired sneakers season after season.

For our latest Shoe of the Week pick, FN has selected the brand’s fall ’18 990v4 midcut sneaker, which comes in a rich, seasonally relevant wine shade.

New Balance 990v4 Mid for fall '18. CREDIT: George Chinsee

Last year, the athletic brand raised the 990v4 to new heights — specifically, to ankle height — with a midcut version of the iconic 1982 sneaker.

With the update, New Balance gave the retro “dad sneaker” a more winterized treatment, featuring an upper made with premium pig suede and heavy-duty Cordura textiles. The boot also was given a more-rugged lug sole and metal grommets and eyelets. (However, the fall ’17 990v4 Mid only in came in the neutral shades of black and gray, so this latest version for 2018 certainly is a chromatic improvement.)

Boston-based New Balance is one of the few companies that manufactures sneakers in the States and has long been a vocal proponent of domestic shoemaking. Back in 2012, president and CEO Rob DeMartini declared, “New Balance is proud to make shoes in the U.S. despite the inherent challenges that caused the rest of the athletic footwear industry to move all of its production offshore.”

Over the years, the brand’s Made in USA footwear business has expanded considerably. According to the company, the collection now represents 20 percent of the firm’s domestic sales (as of last fall).

This new version of the 990v4 Mid is slated to hit stores on Sept. 1.

