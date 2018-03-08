You Can Cheer On Your College Team Throughout March Madness in These Under Armour Sneakers

Under Armour Hovr Phantom "UCLA" Under Armour

Under Armour sponsors several schools that will compete in March Madness for a shot at college basketball glory. And to help support your favorite squad, the brand has sneakers dressed in team colors that you can buy now — but they’re not built for a basketball court.

Ahead of the annual tournament, the Baltimore-based athletic giant released the limited-edition UA Hovr Phantom Team Pack, featuring its acclaimed running shoe executed in hues inspired by six schools: Auburn, California, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Maryland and UCLA.

Under Armour Hovr Phantom “Wisconsin” Under Armour

Each pair retails for $130 and can be bought now via ua.com.

In November, Under Armour invited Footwear News to the unveiling of its new Hovr franchise, which features the Phantom, a mid-cut running shoe, and the low-cut Sonic. Both shoes feature the brand’s latest cushioning innovation, Hovr, which is designed to provide a plush feel underfoot, energy return and responsiveness.

Under Armour Hovr Phantom “Auburn” Under Armour

“It’s the perfect combination of comfort, underfoot cushioning and energy return for the consumer. That balance is what makes the product for so special,” Topher Gaylord, group GM of Under Armour’s run division, told Footwear News at the brand’s Portland, Ore., facility in November.

Under Armour Hovr Phantom “Maryland” Under Armour

The Phantom is also built with with an atypical 5/8-inch collar height, a circular knit upper and a 3-D molded and perforated chamois for a secure fit.

The first round of the March Madness college basketball tournament tips off March 15 for the men and March 16 for the women.

Under Armour Hovr Phantom “California” Under Armour

Under Armour Hovr Phantom “Notre Dame” Under Armour

