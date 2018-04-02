How to Watch Tonight’s 2018 March Madness Men’s Championship Game

Moritz Wagner (R) and Charles Matthews of Michigan during the Final Four round against Loyola-Chicago.

March Madness comes to an end tonight with the moment men’s college basketball fans have been waiting all season for: the NCAA tournament championship game. And here’s how to watch the final matchup, with the Nike-backed Villanova Wildcats taking on the Jordan Brand-sponsored Michigan Wolverines.

The TV broadcast will be on TBS starting at 9:20 p.m. ET. However, if you’re not around a TV when the game is set to tip off, there is a live stream available via the NCAA website. You have to sign in with your network provider to watch.

Villanova, a No. 1 seed, and No. 3 seed Michigan will play at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Wildcats last won the men’s basketball championship in 2016, while the Wolverines haven’t won a title since 1989.

Omari Spellman of Villanova in the Nike PG 2. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Villanova wears Nike’s latest and greatest performance basketball shoes on the court, including the signature styles of NBA star Paul George (PG 2), retired icon Kobe Bryant (Kobe A.D.) and the Hyperdunk 2017.

Michigan sports Jordan Brand’s best court-ready looks during game action, with most of the team’s players lacing up colorways of the Air Jordan 32, the latest signature sneaker of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Jordan Poole (L) and Jon Teske of Michigan in the Air Jordan 32. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

