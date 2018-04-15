These Are the Sneakers Your Favorite NBA Players Wore This Weekend

The NBA playoffs are finally underway — and many of the top players are wearing noteworthy footwear both on and off the court.

Golden State Warrior Draymond Green rolled up to the court in style on Saturday, donning blue gym shorts with striped Gucci sneakers.

On court, the Nike-sponsored Green sported all-white footwear (pictured below on the Warriors’ Twitter account) as he helped his team in a 113-92 routing of the San Antonio Spurs.

Playoff style 😎 pic.twitter.com/FSLugt5wlS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 14, 2018

Green’s teammate Kevin Durant, another Nike athlete, chose his signature KD 10s in the Warriors’ royal blue and mustard.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia 76ers star Robert Covington opted for custom painted kicks as he and his team beat the Miami Heat 130-103 on Saturday. Covington’s Nike footwear featured a Mortal Kombat-themed drawing, complete with lightning bolts.

Amir Johnson of the 76ers also sported custom kicks, opting for Street Fighter-inspired footwear with primary colors and an emblem reading “Round 1.”

Meanwhile, New Orleans Pelican player Cheick Diallo sported “Black Panther”-inspired sneakers on court — and harnessing the power of the record-making film appeared to be a successful strategy, as the Pelicans narrowly edged out the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 97-95 yesterday.

Adidas athlete John Wall, star of the Washington Wizards, wore a confident message on his feet: “Wall Way,” read one foot, while the other said, “Five Deep.”

Despite Wall’s outward positivity, the Wizards lost in their opening duel against the Toronto Raptors yesterday.

Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan wore Nike kicks in an all-black colorway — matching his team’s dark uniforms.

But the biggest style star at the Wizards-Raptors game may have been off-court: Rapper Drake — an Avid Raptors fan — sat courtside, sporting pale gray Adidas sneakers as he cheered on his hometown team.

As for the footwear worn on court today, Nike-sponsored LeBron James is leading the pack. The Cleveland Cavaliers star could be seen in alien-inspired gray sneakers with blue-purple soles.

