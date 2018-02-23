This NBA Player Keeps an Insane Sneaker Collection in His Locker Room

A look inside Houston Rockets player P.J. Tucker's locker room sneaker collection. Instagram: @therealpjtucker17

Houston Rockets small forward P.J. Tucker is known for being a reliable role player off the bench, but when it comes to his sneaker game, the veteran baller is easily among the league’s starting five — and he’s a strong contender for all-around sneaker MVP, too.

Tucker, who’s previously made headlines for stunts such as balling in vintage Air Jordan sneakers and even Kanye West’s “Red October” Nike Air Yeezy 2, took to Instagram this week to share an inside look at his sneaker closet in the Rockets’ locker room.

“Middle of the season sneaker swap out,” Tucker said in the clip. “I mean, clean my locker out, new stuff in, this is all the old stuff that’s gotta go. I’ll probably give away a lot of this stuff, y’all, I ain’t gonna lie. Look out, I don’t know what it’s going to be, but I’ve got some more giveaways coming.”

Pairs included in Tucker’s massive stash include rare Nike LeBron James and Kobe Bryant signature sneakers, a plethora of Air Jordan retros, the aforementioned “Red October” Yeezys and much more.

And that’s not all. Earlier in the week, Tucker gifted Virgil Abloh’s coveted Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers to a lucky fan. “I have always been in love with shoes,” wrote Tucker prior to the giveaway. “From the beginning shoes and basketball always coincided. For me, it was more than a hobby, it was my life. Reading Eastbays and going on Niketalk, lol it was a love affair to find shoes to play basketball in.”

