These are NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo’s 3 Favorite Jordans of All-Time

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo. AP Images

Victor Oladipo will play in his first NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. But before he hits the court for Team LeBron, the guard visited Foot Locker’s new Los Angeles flagship today to discuss, among other things, sneakers.

Following his appearance on the retailer’s new live game-show style content series, dubbed “Stockroom 23,” the star of the Indiana Pacers was quick to name his favorite All-Star Game sneakers of all-time: his own, the game-ready Jordans he’ll lace up on Sunday.

But it wasn’t as easy for him to name his favorite off-court Jordan looks.

“Concords,” Oladipo quickly said when asked during a media Q&A, referring to the iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. But immediately after he muttered, “This is so hard.”

After a moment, the baller then admitted to being particularly fond of all the Don C-designed Air Jordan 2s and the classic “Black Cement” Air Jordan 3.

Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Nike

But after selecting his top three pairs, he wavered a bit on if those are actually his favorite.

“Those may not be the top three, but those are the ones that I can name right now, because it’s hard to pick,” he said.

Oladipo wears the Air Jordan 32 when he hits the hardwood. At the midway point of the NBA regular season, the leader of the Pacers is averaging 24.4 points, 4.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. His Indiana squad is currently positioned fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 33-25 record, trailing the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Washington Wizards.