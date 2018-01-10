Naot’s New Outdoor Sandals Are Water Friendly And Focus On Comfort

Source by Naot sandals for spring '18. George Chinsee

Israel continues to be in the spotlight these days, with everything from the buzz around “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot to the U.S. position on Jerusalem as its capital.

Now two footwear brands from that country are bringing a collection of sport sandals for men and women to the U.S. market.

Through a joint venture with the Source sandal label, iconic brand Naot has unveiled a spring ’18 series of water-friendly outdoor styles featuring a patented X-Strap system with six anchoring points to hold the foot in place. Uppers are made of waterproof webbing, while the vulcanized rubber outsoles offer cushioning and grip. A Grunge-Guard is integrated in the sole to keep feet cool and odor-free.

Source by Naot water-friendly sandals. George Chinsee

The collection, produced exclusively in Israel, comes with a Green Dot feature in the sole — if still present within two years from the date of sale, a defective sandal can be returned with proof of purchase for an exchange. The line, retailing from $60 to $125, will arrive this month in a range of outdoor and comfort retailers.

The Source brand was founded in 1990 by Yoki Gill and Daniel Benoziliyo, as a single sewing-machine operation in an apartment. Today, it is a worldwide company employing more than 250 people in Tirat Carmel, Israel.

Want More?

Get Virgil Abloh’s Signature Off-White Look for Less With These New Slider Sandals

These Birkenstock x Rick Owens Limited-Edition Luxury Sandals Are Coming to LA

Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot’s Winning Red Carpet Looks