This Must-See Sneaker Design Combines All 15 of LeBron James’ Nike Signature Shoes

With 15 sneaker models to date, LeBron James’ NBA on-court signature series legacy has outlasted every Nike athlete that came before him — even the legendary Michael Jordan was on hiatus while his Air Jordan 9 and Air Jordan 15 shoes were on shelves.

James’ unprecedented legacy was recently the focus of work by graphic designer Patso Dimitrov, who combined all 15 of the 13-time All-Star’s signature shoes for one impressive design.

Dimitrov told Footwear News he was inspired by the contrast and evolution of James’ sneakers and the current trend of futuristic styles.

“I wanted to make something futuristic, while keeping the old-school designs of his shoes present,” Dimitrov said. “I took the original colorways of almost every model, and the colors actually looked very good together, so it was mainly a challenge of what sole looks best surrounded with the other ones.”

According to Dimitrov, he had been tinkering with the idea for a while and came up with several concepts before deciding on the patchworklike design seen here.

Highlights of the render include the Hyperposite overlays of the “King’s Pride” LeBron 11, tongue and woven details from the “Cannon” LeBron 9, the toe of the LeBron 7 and the outsole of the Air Zoom Generation.

Although this isn’t a sneaker you can purchase at retail, James fans can pick up the baller’s LeBron 15 model now for $185 from nike.com.

Nike LeBron 15 Nike

