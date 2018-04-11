Adidas & MLS Made Soccer Uniforms From Recycled Ocean Plastic for Earth Day

Adidas’ Parley for the Oceans efforts will move from footwear to uniforms as the MLS celebrates Earth Day by having all teams wear uniforms created from yarn built from recycled ocean plastic.

Each of the league’s 23 teams will wear the custom Adidas uniforms using Parley for the Ocean plastic yarn during Earth Day weekend, April 20 through April 22, an expansion on the 2017 effort that saw four MLS clubs don the Parley effort.

The 2018 edition of the jerseys comes in two colorways — available for sale for $85 on both the Adidas and MLS sites ahead of the Earth Day debut —with each team having a non-dye (white) and carbon option.

Adidas Parley for the Oceans MLS uniforms CREDIT: Adidas

The product uses plastic upcycled from plastic intercepted on beaches and in coastal communities. Once collected, the original plastic source is reworked into technical fibers that Adidas has used in footwear and apparel. To commemorate the process and mission behind it, the MLS uniforms will include the message “For the Oceans” on the inside of the neck tape detailing. Each club’s name is also featured on the back of the neck.

Cyrill Gutsch, founder of Parley for the Oceans, says with all 23 MLS teams “flying our jerseys, the oceans always win.”

Adidas has worked with Parley since 2015, releasing multiple footwear options over the last three years. Adidas says it has a commitment to increase the use of the Parley Ocean Plastic to replace virgin plastic. Adidas currently offers a variety of Ultraboost, NMD_CS1 and Terrex footwear options in Parley styles, along with a small apparel range.

