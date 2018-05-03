If Misty Copeland Got an Under Armour Signature Sneaker, This Is What it Would Look Like

Misty Copeland’s new signature apparel line with Under Armour doesn’t include footwear, but that doesn’t mean the renowned ballerina doesn’t think about what her sneaker would look like if she had one.

“I would want it to be a combination [of lifestyle and performance]. I would do something lightweight that you could wear to the gym, but then when you walk in the street it’s something sleek and cool. You can put it on with a unitard and it wouldn’t look crazy,” Copeland told FN at a launch event for the line Monday in New York City.

She also has the colors of her sneakers picked out.

“I like dark colors like black and pale pinks, and purples and blues — but nothing too crazy,” Copeland said.

Misty Copeland in the woven perforated dress from her Under Armour line. CREDIT: Under Armour

The Misty Copeland Signature Collection, which is available now via UA.com, includes a dress, a trench coat, a body suit and more. The line, according to Under Armour, “was created with versatility in mind without compromising performance.”

Prices of the apparel range from $60 to $550.

To launch the signature collection, Under Armour held and event with Copeland for media and industry insiders at the Cadillac House in NYC’s Soho neighborhood Wednesday night. At the gathering, the brand invited three stylists — Harrison Crite, Britt Theodora and Jared Gilbert — to compete in the UA Style Out Challenge, where they had to create stellar looks in 15 minutes using selections from Copeland’s line. The panel of judges, which included Copeland, selected Theodora’s presentation as the winner.

L to R: Harrison Crite, Britt Theodora, Misty Copeland and Jared Gilbert. CREDIT: Under Armour

