Migos’ Culture II Apparel Is Now Sold in China Through Stadium Goods

Stadium Goods offers its worldwide customers some of the most sought-after sneakers to hit the marketplace. And now, it’s delivering something its China-based shoppers want to wear with their kicks.

Through the Stadium Goods Tmall store — and in conjunction with Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, Bravado — streetwear enthusiasts can shop Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio Migos’ clothing collection, dubbed Culture II.

“We’re thrilled to bring Migos’ merchandise to China as we continue to seek new creative and commercial opportunities for our global roster of artists to reach their fans around the world,” Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado, said in a statement. “Stadium Goods was a natural fit with their thoughtfully curated Tmall storefront. We’re excited to continue expanding our artist’s reach in the region.”

Selections from the Migos Culture II line on model. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The release of the line in China, which dropped in the U.S with the group’s album of the same name, is Bravado’s first push in the Chinese retail market, according to Stadium Goods. It is also the first time stars of music have partnered with Stadium Goods’ Tmall store.

“This partnership offers a great opportunity for Stadium Goods to help Migos and Bravado serve the needs of fans in China,” John McPheters, co-founder and CEO of Stadium Goods, said in a statement. “At Stadium Goods, we strive to provide the most exclusive streetwear products to customers around the world. By selling Migos’ collection exclusively through our storefront on Alibaba’s Tmall, we’re expanding our global reach and further establishing ourselves as a premium omnichannel brand.”

The Culture II lineup, which can be shopped now via Stadiumgoods.tmall.hk, boasts hoodies, hats and T-shirts.

Migos Culture II T-shirts CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Want more?

Farfetch Shoppers Will Now Be Able to Buy Stadium Goods’ Luxury Sneakers Worldwide

Philipp Plein’s Over-the-Top NYFW Show Included a Giant Spaceship, Migos, Robots — and Plenty of Snow Boots

Stadium Goods’ Rare Sneakers Will Now be Sold at Nordstrom