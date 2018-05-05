6 Men’s Boating Shoes You’ll Want to Wear This Summer

As summer conjures up images of day sails from Nantucket to yachting in the Mediterranean, its essential to come aboard with the proper gear — starting with a pair of boat shoes. These classic looks incorporate a range of features from drainage ports in the upper that allows excess water to flow out, to textured bottoms to help prevent slips and falls.

For those who prefer to enjoy the high seas dockside, there are lots of boat shoe options that look the part but don’t come equipped with all the performance features. Wear these as casuals with Bermuda shorts to your favorite jeans. Always worn sockless, they’re a natural alternative to sandals for guys who prefer not to bare their feet.

And these a look to suit every budget, from accessibly priced styles by market leader Sperry to designer verisons from Gucci.

Here, FN has rounded up some boat shoe options for both seafarers and landlubbers.

1. Columbia Bahama Boat PFG

A leather and canvas upper features a perforated textile footbed, midsole drainage ports to help shed water and nonmarking sole.

2. Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe

This classic style has been updated with a Dri-Lex sock liner for moisture control and shock-absorbing EVA heel cup.

3. Dunham Captain

A waterproof leather upper features water-venting mesh sidewalls for drainage and a cushioned removable insole that’s washable.

4. Ecco Dip Moc Boat

This unlined leather style incorporates Poron cushioning in the footbed for enhanced comfort and a proprietary NoShank construction for a more natural walking experience.

5. Gucci Delta Boat Loafer

This designer take on a classic seafaring look is made in Italy and incorporates the brand’s signature web stripes.

6. Born Ocean Boat Shoe

Done on a flexible Opanka construction for comfort, this boat shoes incorporates an arch for enhanced support.

