Puma and MCM Team Up for Luxurious Sneaker and Apparel Collection

Puma continues their celebration of the 50th anniversary for the iconic Suede sneaker with their next high-profile collaboration later this month, this time teaming up with luxury goods brand MCM.

Already releasing celebratory collaborations of the classic sneaker so far this year with the likes of FUBU, Hello Kitty, and MAC makeup just to name a few, this upcoming collection should prove to be the most luxurious Suede yet.

MCM x Puma Suede in White CREDIT: Puma

The MCM x Puma Suede will be available in three colorways, including white, the luxury label’s traditional ‘cognac’ brown, and a black/white/red/blue combination. Each is constructed with Italian-made premium quality in leather and suede, featuring the all-over logo pattern of the famous handbag and accessories brand printed across the upper. Finishing the luxe design, the tongues feature jewelry-polished brass plates bearing the MCM logo and a unique registration number as a reference to the famous limited-edition handbags.

Even the packaging for each shoe receives an elevated treatment, as each pair is housed in a shoebox built in the same premium textured leather stamped with lacquered MCM logos and foil details.

The three-shoe collection is accompanied by a matching apparel set, including the German sportswear brand’s classic T7 track jack and pants. The luxe redesign of each piece by MCM is inspired by the hip-hop and b-boy culture of the 1970s and ’80s when the Suede originally became a streetwear icon. The apparel is available in the cognac/black and black/white/red/blue color schemes.

MCM x Puma Suede in Black/Red/Bue CREDIT: Puma

MCM x Puma Apparel CREDIT: Puma

The limited edition collection is available May 24 at MCM and Puma stores and select retailers. The red and blue-accented colorway of the shoe and apparel will be exclusive to MCM in-store and online. The Suede retails for $340 while the track jacket and pants are priced at $300 and $250, respectively.