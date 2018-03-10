Here’s What Top College Basketball Stars Will Wear During March Madness

Much to the delight of college hoops fans everywhere, March Madness is almost here. And ahead of the annual basketball tournament to determine the sport’s best team, Footwear News examined what some of the best ballers in the nation are wearing on the court.
College’s best players are sporting the top looks from the athletic market’s biggest labels, including Nike and Adidas. Check out below what some of basketball’s most talented players will rock when March Madness tips off next week.
Trae Young, Guard
SCHOOL: Oklahoma Sooners
YEAR: Freshman
WEARS: Nike Kobe A.D.
Mikal Bridges, Guard
SCHOOL: Villanova Wildcats
YEAR: Junior
WEARS: Nike Kyrie 3
Deandre Ayton, Forward
SCHOOL: Arizona Wildcats
YEAR: Freshman
WEARS: Nike KD 10
Lonnie Walker IV, Guard
SCHOOL: Miami Hurricanes
YEAR: Freshman
WEARS: Adidas Crazy Explosive 2017
Robert Williams, Forward
SCHOOL: Texas A&M Aggies
YEAR: Sophomore
WEARS: Adidas Harden Vol. 1
Want more?
How Under Armour Is Gaining Young Basketball Fans Through Its NBA Deals
Here’s Why Every Sneaker Fanatic Should Attend Future NBA All-Star Weekends
Dennis Smith Jr.’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest Sneakers Are in Stores Now