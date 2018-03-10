Here’s What Top College Basketball Stars Will Wear During March Madness

Trae Young, guard for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Much to the delight of college hoops fans everywhere, March Madness is almost here. And ahead of the annual basketball tournament to determine the sport’s best team, Footwear News examined what some of the best ballers in the nation are wearing on the court.

College’s best players are sporting the top looks from the athletic market’s biggest labels, including Nike and Adidas. Check out below what some of basketball’s most talented players will rock when March Madness tips off next week.

Trae Young, Guard
SCHOOL: Oklahoma Sooners
YEAR: Freshman
WEARS: Nike Kobe A.D.

Trae Young Nike Kobe A.D. Trae Young in the Nike Kobe A.D. Rex Shutterstock

Mikal Bridges, Guard
SCHOOL: Villanova Wildcats
YEAR: Junior
WEARS: Nike Kyrie 3

Mikal Bridges Nike Kyrie 3 Mikal Bridges in the Nike Kyrie 3. Rex Shutterstock

Deandre Ayton, Forward
SCHOOL: Arizona Wildcats
YEAR: Freshman
WEARS: Nike KD 10

Deandre Ayton Nike Kyrie 10 Deandre Ayton in the Nike Kyrie 10. rex Shutterstock

Lonnie Walker IV, Guard
SCHOOL: Miami Hurricanes
YEAR: Freshman
WEARS: Adidas Crazy Explosive 2017

Lonnie Walker IV Adidas Crazy Explosive 2017 Lonnie Walker IV in the Adidas Crazy Explosive 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Robert Williams, Forward
SCHOOL: Texas A&M Aggies
YEAR: Sophomore
WEARS: Adidas Harden Vol. 1

Robert Williams Adidas Harden Vol. 1 Robert Williams in the Adidas Harden Vol. 1. Rex Shutterstock

