Here’s What Top College Basketball Stars Will Wear During March Madness

Trae Young, guard for the Oklahoma Sooners. Rex Shutterstock

Much to the delight of college hoops fans everywhere, March Madness is almost here. And ahead of the annual basketball tournament to determine the sport’s best team, Footwear News examined what some of the best ballers in the nation are wearing on the court.

College’s best players are sporting the top looks from the athletic market’s biggest labels, including Nike and Adidas. Check out below what some of basketball’s most talented players will rock when March Madness tips off next week.

Trae Young, Guard

SCHOOL: Oklahoma Sooners

YEAR: Freshman

WEARS: Nike Kobe A.D.

Trae Young in the Nike Kobe A.D. Rex Shutterstock

Mikal Bridges, Guard

SCHOOL: Villanova Wildcats

YEAR: Junior

WEARS: Nike Kyrie 3

Mikal Bridges in the Nike Kyrie 3. Rex Shutterstock

Deandre Ayton, Forward

SCHOOL: Arizona Wildcats

YEAR: Freshman

WEARS: Nike KD 10

Deandre Ayton in the Nike Kyrie 10. rex Shutterstock

Lonnie Walker IV, Guard

SCHOOL: Miami Hurricanes

YEAR: Freshman

WEARS: Adidas Crazy Explosive 2017

Lonnie Walker IV in the Adidas Crazy Explosive 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Robert Williams, Forward

SCHOOL: Texas A&M Aggies

YEAR: Sophomore

WEARS: Adidas Harden Vol. 1

Robert Williams in the Adidas Harden Vol. 1. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

How Under Armour Is Gaining Young Basketball Fans Through Its NBA Deals

Here’s Why Every Sneaker Fanatic Should Attend Future NBA All-Star Weekends

Dennis Smith Jr.’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest Sneakers Are in Stores Now