Consignment Sneaker Store Stadium Goods Is Now Backed By Luxury Conglomerate LVMH

Consignment sneaker store Stadium Goods has entered a new partnership that will lead to future expansion.

In a deal announced today, mega European luxury conglomerate LVMH Luxury Ventures will now back the New York City-based resale shop and website — although financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stadium Goods, led by co-founders John McPheters and Jed Stiller and chief marketing officer Yu-Ming Wu, opened its doors in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood in Oct. 16, 2015.

Shortly after opening its 3,000-square-foot space, Stadium Goods announced in November 2015 a partnership with eBay to develop custom sneaker and streetwear content exclusively for the site.

The consignment retailer has since pursued international growth, revealing in August 2016 a new partnership with mega Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba and its Tmall Global platform.

In January 2017, the sneaker shop secured $4.6 million in new equity funding to for expansion by Forerunner Ventures (Warby Parker, Dollar Shave Club, Jet.com) and The Chernin Group.

And in September 2017, it announced a partnership with fashion-focused online retailer Zalando, which will allow European consumers — starting with sneaker fans in Germany — to shop its catalog.

On the day the store turned 2 years old, Stadium Goods launched its mobile app (available on iOS and Android operating systems), which gives shoppers access to buy its merchandise from their phones.

