A Look Inside a Counterfeit Factory Making Off-White x Nike Sneakers

Fake Off-White x Nike Blazer sneakers. Instagram

With a limited supply and an ever-increasing demand, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike sneakers are some of the hardest sneakers to track down. And that’s led counterfeit manufacturers to take advantage of the market by producing hundreds of fake shoes — some of which don’t even exist yet.

Footage shared by Instagram account @fake_educator shows a production line for fake Off-White x Nike Blazer and Nike Air VaporMax sneakers, the latter of which appears in a white colorway which has not yet been confirmed by Abloh or Nike.

How many fakes do you see?❌🤬 A post shared by Fake Education (@fake_educator) on Jan 1, 2018 at 9:31pm PST

If you’re shopping for the Off-White x Nike collection and want to avoid getting scammed with a replica pair, consider shopping from consignment stores such as Flight Club and Stadium Goods or marketplaces like GOAT.

There’s more to come from the Off-White x Nike collection in 2018, including the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star, which was originally slated to be part of the “The Ten” collection but was delayed until this year. Fans can also expect new colorways of the Air VaporMax, along with a rumored new style of the Air Jordan 1.

