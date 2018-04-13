A Look at Lonzo Ball’s NBA Rookie Season Sneaker Moments

Lonzo Ball made plenty of headlines throughout his rookie season in the NBA. But the news was more often for what was on his feet than his play on the court.

The guard’s outspoken father, LaVar, predicted his son would lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs and take home the Rookie of the Year award. Well, the Lakers missed the postseason, and Lonzo’s stats — 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game — weren’t nearly as good as the award’s frontrunners. (Donovan Mitchell averaged 20.5 points per game, and Ben Simmons posted a stat line of 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds for the season.)

The oldest of three sons, however, did have plenty of notable sneaker moments throughout the 2017-18 campaign.

During the season, the 6-foot-6 assist machine rocked multiple colorways of his pricey Big Baller Brand signature shoe, the ZO2 Prime Remix. Most notably, Ball wore the all-black and “Sho’Time” iterations sold via Bigballerbrand.com, as well as player’s editions including a bold predominantly yellow silhouette. For his regular season debut, Ball rocked the ZO2 Prime Remix in the all-black color execution.

Lonzo Ball's yellow and black Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime Remix. CREDIT: AP Images

Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime CREDIT: AP Images

Prior to regular season action, Ball rocked the original version of the shoe, the ZO2 Prime, which never hit the market. He also laced up sneakers from athletic labels other than Big Baller Brand, including the Adidas Harden Vol. 1, the Under Armour Curry 4 and multiple Nike Kobe models (the A.D. and the 10).

Lonzo Ball in the Nike Kobe A.D. CREDIT: AP Images

When the Remix shoe was unveiled in September, when the brand announced it would ship that iteration instead of the original to people who bought them, it was largely roasted on social media. “How this dude Lonzo gonna come out with a remix edition of it kicks when the first ones haven’t even been delivered yet,” wrote Twitter user @swagmoss.

However, throughout the season, the shoes did get praise from some, including Jordan Crawford of the New Orleans Pelicans, who explained to ESPN he wore them to support Big Baller Brand. “I that I think it’s a great movement,” Crawford said. “[LaVar] is a character, but at the same time, he has a great plan together. So it was just about support, really.”

Aside from on court looks, Ball wore other eye-catching iterations of his signature shoe throughout the season, such as his Christmas Day customs done by Mache, inspired by the film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” (Ball was injured and did not play, however, wore the sneakers to the Staples Center in L.A.)

Mache's custom "Grinch"-themed Big Baller Brand Zo2: Prime Remix. CREDIT: Instagram: @mache275

