Eliud Kipchoge and Vivan Cheruiyot Win London Marathon in Nike Sneakers

Eliud Kipchoge and Vivan Cheruiyot emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s, respectively, completing a Kenyan Double at today’s London Marathon, the hottest on record.

The Nike-sponsored Kipchoge secured a London Marathon hat trick with today’s win (he had previously won in 2015 and 2016). Kipchoge ran the 26.2-mile track in just 2:00:24 as temperatures climbed up to 73.8 degrees as he neared the race’s Buckingham Palace finish line.

Eliud Kipchoge wins the 2018 London Marathon. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, runner Mo Farah set a British record with a time of 2:06:21 — good enough for a third-place finish behind Ethiopian runner Tola Shura Kitata.

On the women’s end, Cheruiyot claimed her first World Marathon Majors win with a time of 2:18:31 — the fourth best time on record for a woman runner.

Vivian Cheruiyot wins the London Marathon. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 34-year-old was followed by fellow Kenyan runner Brigid Kosgei, while Ethopian Tadelech Bekele claimed the third spot.

Kenyan Mary Keitany and Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba — who had both hoped to break the 15-year-old record for best women’s time — both finished further down the pack.

At the finish line, winners took photos with Prince Harry, who attended the award presentation ceremony in a crisp gray blazer, white button-down shirt and dark trousers.

British racer David Weir took first-place in the men’s wheelchair race. Madison de Rozario of Australia secured a victory in the women’s wheelchair race.

