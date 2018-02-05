Under Armour Athlete Lindsey Vonn Stars in a Powerful Olympics Super Bowl Ad

Lindsey Vonn has suffered several devastating injuries throughout her stellar skiing career, ones that very well could have sidelined her from ever competing again. But she’s always come back. And NBC Sports captured her relentless drive in a stunning ad that aired during Super Bowl LII.

The 1-minute spot, part of the network’s “Winter Olympics Best of U.S.” series of videos, shows Vonn working out to recover from injury and the scars she wears from what she’s recovered from. The clip, set to the soundtrack of the Alicia Keys classic “Girl on Fire,” showed moments of her terrifying 2013 crash in Austria during the alpine skiing world championships, which required her to be airlifted from the course.

Lindsey Vonn on the course in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, in January 2018. AP Images

The Under Armour-sponsored athlete, who missed the 2014 Olympics in Sochi due to an injury, will compete in the Pyeongchang, South Korea, games. After finishing ninth at Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, in January, Vonn secured a spot on Team USA.

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games start on Feb. 9 and will run through Feb. 25.

Want more?

Allen Edmonds Teams Up With Polo Ralph Lauren for Winter Olympics Boot

What Can Under Armour Do to Reconnect With Sneaker Shoppers?

Game-Worn Michael Jordan Shoes From the 1984 Olympics Are Selling for Over $140,000