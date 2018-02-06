This Limited-Edition Boot Collection Has Lamb Fur Liners, Vegetable-Tanned Leather and Vibram Soles

Lapstone and Hammer x Fracap M130 "Black Brogue" toe and fur liner. Lapstone and Hammer

Like it or not, boot season is far from over, but the good news is that Philadelphia-based retailer Lapstone & Hammer has teamed up with Italian boot brand Fracap for a four-piece range that will help you endure the rest of winter in style.

For their second collaboration of exclusive boots, Lapstone & Hammer and Fracap released yesterday four limited-edition styles, including two iterations of the M120 boot, a M130 boot and a high-cut Z525 model.

Like all of Fracap’s footwear, each style in this range is handmade in Italy, but that’s where the similarities end, as they all have their own unique details and materials.

The M120, which is the standard version of Fracap’s signature Magnifico boot, is available in both vegetable-tanned leather ($275) and olive suede ($250) variations. The former features a natural-colored upper that will patina with wear, and a genuine lamb fur liner, while the latter is equipped with a ripple sole and a calfskin liner.

As for the wingtip-inspired M130 ($300), the brogue boot style is made from a tumbled calfskin leather and lined with lamb fur. A ripple sole and vegetable-tanned Italian welt complete this look.

For those who prefer more coverage, the Lapstone & Hammer x Fracap Z525 is offered in an Italian gray suede with a no-nonsense Vibram Albany sole.

All four styles in this collection are available now exclusively from Lapstone & Hammer’s e-commerce site and 1106 Chestnut St. store in Philadelphia.

