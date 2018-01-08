The Levi’s x Air Jordan Sneakers and Denim Jacket Are Coming Out This Month

Levi's x Air Jordan 4 tongue detail. Nike

It’s been less than a month since rapper Travis Scott debuted the upcoming Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 sneakers, and now the buzzing collaboration’s release date has been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

The latest collaboration comprises the Air Jordan 4 Retro model and the Levi Strauss & Co. denim trucker jacket — two iconic streetwear items in their own right — for a premium collection that’s sure to have fans of both brands lining up for a chance to purchase.

The collection’s sneaker model sees the 1989 Air Jordan 4 get draped in Levi’s authentic denim in a light blue standard wash, while reverse-denim details line the inside. The paper patch found on the back waistband on Levi’s jeans has been repurposed at the tongue and hangtag of the shoes, while a gum rubber outsole and gold contrast stitching tie the denim theme together.

Along with the kicks, the two brands have readied a reversible jacket inspired by Jordan’s classic tracksuits from the ‘80s. One side boasts a blue denim wash with red sleeve panels, while the reverse boasts a black base with an indigo collar.

This collection is due to release Jan. 17 from the following retailers: Bottega Back Door, Concepts, Doe, End, Invincible, Jordan Bastille, Kicks, Kinetics, Levi’s Harajuku, Levi’s San Francisco, Levi’s Berlin, Levi’s London, Levi’s Osaka, Levi’s Paris, Levi’s Shanghai, Livestock, Opium, Oquim, Shinzo, Shoe Gallery, Si Vas Descalzao, Sneakersnstuff, SoleFly, Sports Lab, Ubiq and Undefeated.

Meanwhile, the standalone Air Jordan 4 will be available from the following doors; 8 Willington, 21 Lab, 32 South State St., 290 SQM, A Ma Maniere, Bodega, Capsule, Concepts International, Creme, Deal, Feature, Foot Patrol, Jordan L1, Jordan 17 Songgao, Jordan 139 Nan Dong, Jordan Beijing, Jordan Guangzhou, Jordan Hongdae, Jordan Nanjing, Jordan Taipei, Jordan Tianjin, Kith, Lmtd Editions, Lust, Oneness, Overkill, Patta, Politics, RSVP Gallery, Social Status, Saint Alfred, Supply, The Darkside Initiative, Titan, Titolo, Trophy Room, Wish, WZK, XH55, Xhibiton and Yaxin.

The Air Jordan 4 sneakers in the collection are expected to retail for $225.

Ahead of the drop, watch pro skater and longtime Nike SB endorser Eric Koston shred on his skateboard in the shoes.

Canadian tux complete✔️ A post shared by @ erickoston on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:33pm PST

