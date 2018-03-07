Nike LeBron 15 ‘Rust Pink’ Likely a Hollywood Reality

Lebron 15 "Rust Pink" Nike

Early last month, talk of a Nike LeBron 15 in “Rust Pink” surfaced, with some expecting superstar baller LeBron James to wear the sneaker in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles. But that didn’t happen, as he instead wore a selection from Kith’s “Long Live the King” collection. And the “Rust Pink” concept became a question mark.

A gander at the Foot Locker release schedule, however, lists the “Rust Pink/Metallic Gold/Black” version with a March 11 release date, something the Jordan release date app J23 also posted on Twitter. Originally deemed the “Hollywood” colorway due to the L.A.-based All-Star Game, the “Rust Pink” now has no concrete ties to the city (although James’ Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to play the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in L.A. on March 11, a fitting way to finish off the release journey of the colorway).

Nike introduced the 15th LeBron sneaker in the fall, a Jason Petrie design, which is the first executed with a BattleKnit upper (a specific iteration of Flyknit designed specifically for James).

Since the September 2017 release of the shoe, Nike has brought forth a variety of colorways, most notably with its “Equality” in February in a 400-pair limited edition. And most recently, the LeBron 15 has come in “Photo Blue/Total Orange” and “White/Metallic Gold/Black.” The “Rust Pink” plays off a similar style to the white version, trading the pink for white in most scenarios.

Expect the new LeBron 15 to also come in kid sizing. While Nike hasn’t released final details on the launch, the “Rust Pink” will likely come in at $185, the same price as the other sneakers in the line. The big kids’ version will likely be $160.

