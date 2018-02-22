LeBron James Shows Off Unreleased Off-White x Nike Sneakers by Virgil Abloh

LeBron James sits on the bench with teammates during a February NBA game. AP

Less than a week removed from the launch of his new “Long Live the King” collection with Kith and his third NBA All-Star Game MVP award, LeBron James is continuing to make headlines by showing off an unreleased sneaker from Virgil Abloh’s coveted Nike collaboration.

James took to Instagram’s stories feature yesterday to share a look at a pair of Abloh’s upcoming Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax shoe in a black and clear colorway. “Shoutout to my connect,” the baller captioned one photo, while another simply reads “Sheeesh!!!”

The sneakers employ a look reminiscent of Abloh’s previous Air VaporMax design, but swap the white-colored Swoosh logo for a nearly all-black Flyknit upper. The medial side typography that’s become a signature of Off-White footwear appears in white, and there’s also the familiar orange tab atop the outer Swoosh logo. And instead of the blacked-out Air VaporMax sole seen on the previous look, this version uses a fully translucent midsole.

Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax. Instagram: @kingjames

This black style is expected to be accompanied by a white colorway and is being included as part of Nike’s Air Max Day sneaker releases alongside other coveted shoes such as Sean Wotherspoon’s Air Max 1/97 VF SW. Unlike that shoe, it has not been confirmed if Abloh’s new Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax will be released on Air Max Day (March 26), or during the lead-up to this year’s event.

In addition to the new Air VaporMax styles, Abloh is set to issue a new Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in white, which is the follow-up to FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year. The Air Jordan sneakers will be released Tuesday exclusively in Europe.

Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax in black. Instagram: @kingjames

Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax worn by LeBron James. Instagram: @kingjames

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in white. Nike

