A Sneaker LeBron James Fans Have Coveted for 15 Years Is Finally Releasing

A sneaker LeBron James fans have been waiting 15 years for is finally here.

Each year, the latest LeBron model gets a special colorway paying tribute to his former high school, Saint Vincent/Saint Mary’s in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The special “SVSM” sneakers in the Fighting Irish team colors of green, gold and white are usually produced in predominantly white home and green away editions exclusively for team members of the school — and for James himself, of course.

The “SVSM” colorway tradition began in 2003 with James’ first signature sneaker, the Nike Air Zoom Generation. Like all of the Fighting Irish player-exclusive colorways, it never released at retail. Since it’s the very first and oldest “SVSM” PE in existence, it has long been one of the most sought-after items for LeBron sneaker collectors around the world.

Those who have hoped to acquire the rare sneaker are now rejoicing, as it will release for the first time ever on May 26. Once virtually unattainable, the holy grail sneaker will now be up for grabs for all.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation “SVSM” 2018 retro is reproduced exactly like the original coveted PE, featuring a white leather upper with green mesh paneling and gold detailing. The finishing touch is the “SVSM” embroidery on the heels.

The shoe has been teased since January around the internet and even by James himself on social media, so anticipation for its release is high. If you’re after a pair, don’t forget that May 24 release date (available at Nike SNKRS and select retailers), and expect them to go fast.