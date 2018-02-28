LeBron James Caps Historic Night in Two Nike LeBron 15 Colorways

LeBron James Rex Shutterstock

LeBron James has already solidified his legacy as one of the best pro basketball players to ever hit the court. But last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers star further cemented his spot among hoops royalty by accomplishing something that’s never been done in the NBA before.

During Cleveland’s final game of February, a 129-123 win at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the Brooklyn Nets, the baller notched 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The performance helped James become the first player in NBA history to have more than 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists.

James’ numbers Tuesday night also capped a stellar February for the forward, who averaged a triple-double for a calendar month for the first time in his career.

The two Nike LeBron 15 colorways worn by LeBron James against the BrooklynNets on Feb. 27. Instagram: @sneakers_on_court

To end the month, King James rocked two colorways of his latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 15. One look featured a light gray upper with gold Swoosh branding on the heel, and the other boasted a navy upper with a white collar and laces, a white speckled midsole and a navy outsole.

A gray Nike LeBron 15 worn by LeBron James. Rex Shutterstock

The Nike LeBron 15 is a far different than past models in the franchise. It boasts a Flyknit Battle construction on its upper (referred to as BattleKnit), and is executed with a fully articulated cushioning system that pairs Max Air and Zoom Air units.

James and the Cavaliers will start March regular season action on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will take place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, with a 8 p.m. ET start time. Cleveland is in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-24 record, while Philadelphia sits in the seventh slot at 32-26.

LeBron James (R) in a navy and white Nike LeBron 15. Rex Shutterstock

