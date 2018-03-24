LeBron James Loses His Mind When Justin Timberlake Wears His Nikes on Stage

Justin Timberlake wore LeBron James’ signature sneaker for a Thursday night performance at Madison Square Garden — and LeBron got really excited.

Timberlake opted for LeBron 15s in the “Orange Box” colorway, a bold version inspired by Nike’s recognizable shoe boxes. The “Man of the Woods” singer added a pop of color to a denim-on-demin look with the bold footwear, as he performed his biggest hits to a packed crowd at the Garden.

Justin Timberlake performs in LeBron 15s at Madison Square Garden March 22. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

James has 15 signature sneakers in his name with Nike and holds numerous NBA records. But seeing Timberlake onstage in his footwear was still a major highlight for the hoops champ, who is a professed fan of the former *NSYNC star’s music.

“My guy Opening up at Madison Square Garden last night in fashion! #OrangeShoeBox LeBron 15s looking out of this planet! Need to catch one of these shows that’s for sure! Always a great entertainer/showman!!,” LeBron captioned an Instagram post of Timberlake sporting the kicks on stage.

James’s excitement at Timberlake’s footwear choice may also have something to do with the entertainer’s ability to drive shoe sales. When Timberlake wore custom Air Jordan 3 “JTH” sneakers at the Super Bowl in February, the $200 kicks quickly sold out, with some pairs going on the resale market for more than $2,000.

Of course, James’s own ability to drive product is nothing to scoff at. He has received the most Nike signature shoes of any active player — including Michael Jordan — and scored the first lifetime deal in Nike’s history.

