LeBron James Debuts Upcoming John Elliott Sneaker Collab

John Elliott has had a number of high-profile Nike collaborations, and last night, the world got its first look at his biggest yet. The designer is teaming up with the King himself, LeBron James, for an all-new Nike LeBron sneaker model this summer.

James debuted the never-before-seen shoes Monday night by wearing a pair to his home arena before Game 4 of the Cleveland Cavs versus Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals series. Almost simultaneously, Elliott’s Instagram account teased a look at the premium sneaker.

👀… @kingjames A post shared by JOHN ELLIOTT (@johnelliottco) on May 21, 2018 at 3:12pm PDT

Officially dubbed the LeBron James x John Elliott x Nike Icon, the sneaker features a semitranslucent synthetic upper with striped detailing. It’s completed with the full-length Air Max sole of the Nike LeBron 8, which is cited as Elliott’s favorite LeBron signature model. The result is a sneaker that blends the menswear designer’s signature simple yet refined aesthetic with a modern performance basketball feel.

So far, the Icon has been revealed in two colorways. The white edition previewed on Elliott’s Instagram will be for friends and family only, and the white and black version worn by LeBron before and after Monday’s game will be the retail version. The shoe is rumored to release in August at a price of $250.